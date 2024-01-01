2022 Chevrolet Malibu

$23,895+ tax & licensing
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70970
- Mileage 72,969 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger seat belt, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vent, rear console. This Chevrolet Malibu has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Malibu LT The Envy of Your Friends
Trunk latch, safety, manual release, Trunk cargo anchors, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Temperature display, outside, Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Tail lamps, LED, Suspension, rear 4-link, independent, Suspension, front MacPherson strut, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control, SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app, online and at home on compatible connected devices is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.ca for complete terms and how to cancel. All fees, content, features, and availability are subject to change.), Seats, heated driver and front passenger (Certain vehicles built on or after December 10, 2021 through May 1, 2022, will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats, which removes driver and front passenger heated seats. Feature will not function on certain models without later dealer retrofit. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Seats, front bucket.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
