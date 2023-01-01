$75,424+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$75,424
- Listing ID: 10164921
- Stock #: 16218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leathe
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD), Compass, Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford F-150 Lariat
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 90-day trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, navigation service will terminate, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors, Restricted Driving Mode, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear centre armrest, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
