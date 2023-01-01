Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$75,424

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$75,424

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

  1. 10164921
  2. 10164921
  3. 10164921
  4. 10164921
  5. 10164921
  6. 10164921
  7. 10164921
  8. 10164921
  9. 10164921
  10. 10164921
  11. 10164921
  12. 10164921
  13. 10164921
  14. 10164921
  15. 10164921
  16. 10164921
  17. 10164921
  18. 10164921
  19. 10164921
  20. 10164921
Contact Seller

$75,424

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10164921
  • Stock #: 16218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leathe
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD), Compass, Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford F-150 has a strong Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford F-150 Lariat
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition -inc: 12" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, information on demand panel, wireless phone connection, cloud connected, AppLink w/App catalog, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, digital owners manual, conversational voice command recognition and connected navigation, Navigation services require SYNC 4 and FordPass Connect (optional on select vehicles), complimentary connect service and the FordPass app (see FordPass Terms for details), Customer receives a complimentary 90-day trial of navigation services when an eligible vehicle is added to a members FordPass account, Trial period begins on the new vehicle warranty start date, At the end of the complimentary period, navigation service will terminate, Connected service and features depend on compatible Bell network availability, Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features, FordPass App, compatible w/select smartphone platforms, is available via a download, Message and data rates may apply, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors, Restricted Driving Mode, Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear centre armrest, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Journey R/T
 98,091 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit LX
 142,550 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 160,962 KM
$12,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory