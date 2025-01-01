Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Select AWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

70,742 KM

Details Description Features

$32,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

SELECT

12163683

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

SELECT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Contact Seller

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK1SSXNMA63411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PL0199A
  • Mileage 70,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Select AWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E