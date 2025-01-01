$32,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
SELECT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$32,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMTK1SSXNMA63411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # PL0199A
- Mileage 70,742 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Select AWD, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: RR PRIMARY & FR SECONDARY ELECTRIC MOTOR (STD)
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E