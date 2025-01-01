Menu
4WD Double Cab 147 SLE, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

28,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12519775

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTR9BED8NZ142801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Extended Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 28,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 147" SLE, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ONYX BLACK
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG) (STD)
TIRES 255/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
NOT EQUIPPED WITH HEATED OR VENTILATED FRONT SEATS SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS (Certain vehicles built on or after 11-15-2021 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Heated or Ventilated Front Seats which removes heated and ventilated front sea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

