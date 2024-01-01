Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2022 Hyundai Tucson

49,523 KM

$29,977

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
49,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AMAZON GREY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

