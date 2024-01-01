$29,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2022 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$29,977
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,523KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Preferred AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AMAZON GREY
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
2022 Hyundai Tucson