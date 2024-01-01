Menu
Subcompact Cars, 2dr Conv 1SS, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376

2023 Chevrolet Camaro

312 KM

$61,848

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Used
312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FE3D79P0109290

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 312 KM

Subcompact Cars, 2dr Conv 1SS, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376

BLACK
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (Includes Active Rev Matching.) (STD)
JET BLACK SEAT TRIM
EXHAUST DUAL-MODE
1SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO BLACK SUEDED KNEE PADS
LPO SS 20" (50.8 CM) 5-SPLIT SPOKE SATIN BLACK WHEELS 20" X 8.5" FRONT/20" X 9.5" REAR. When ordering 57S with other optional wheels 2 complete sets of wheels are being ordered. Please ensure customer desires both sets of wheels before proceeding t...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

