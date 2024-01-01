$61,848+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Camaro
1SS Convertible *GM Certified* V8 4.99% Financing OAC
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$61,848
+ taxes & licensing
Used
312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FE3D79P0109290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 312 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, 2dr Conv 1SS, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (Includes Active Rev Matching.) (STD)
JET BLACK SEAT TRIM
EXHAUST DUAL-MODE
1SS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
LPO BLACK SUEDED KNEE PADS
LPO SS 20" (50.8 CM) 5-SPLIT SPOKE SATIN BLACK WHEELS 20" X 8.5" FRONT/20" X 9.5" REAR. When ordering 57S with other optional wheels 2 complete sets of wheels are being ordered. Please ensure customer desires both sets of wheels before proceeding t...
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
2023 Chevrolet Camaro