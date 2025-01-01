Menu
Account
Sign In
RWD 2500 155, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/

2023 GMC Savana

51,930 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Watch This Vehicle
12285081

2023 GMC Savana

Cargo Van BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,930KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTW7BFP5P1139583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # PS9583
  • Mileage 51,930 KM

Vehicle Description

RWD 2500 155", 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 4.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking Powertrain Grade Braking and Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 138,550 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 75,228 KM $43,977 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2023 Toyota Camry SE 37,891 KM $30,988 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Savana