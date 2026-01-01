$36,295+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Ram SLT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$36,295
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 57,923 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT265/70R17E BSW A/T -inc: Full-Size Spare Tire, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G SLT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Full-Size Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, MOPAR FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Electronically Controlled Throttle, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Fold-Flat Load Floor, Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar. This Ram RAM 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ram RAM 1500 SLT The Envy of Your Friends
CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Storage Tray, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams.
