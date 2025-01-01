2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power drivers (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford BRONCO SPORT has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. This Ford BRONCO SPORT BIG BEND Has Everything You Want SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (1st row) and C (in the media hub) USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM -inc: a 3-month trial subscription, All SiriusXM services require a subscription, sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period, Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe, If you decide to continue service, the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel, which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349, Visit www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information, Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions, All fees, content and features are subject to change, SiriusXM, Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc, and its respective subsidiaries, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 6 speakers and speed-compensated volume, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down. 2024 Ford Bronco Sport

38,012 KM

$32,295

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

13172792

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$32,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B66RRE87058

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,012 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver's (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford BRONCO SPORT has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Ford BRONCO SPORT BIG BEND Has Everything You Want
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (1st row) and C (in the media hub) USB ports, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM -inc: a 3-month trial subscription, All SiriusXM services require a subscription, sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period, Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe, If you decide to continue service, the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew and be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, See the SiriusXM customer agreement and privacy policy at www.siriusxm.ca for full terms and how to cancel, which includes online methods or calling 1-866-635-2349, Visit www.siriusxm.ca/FAQS for most current service area information, Availability of some services and features is subject to device capabilities and location restrictions, All fees, content and features are subject to change, SiriusXM, Pandora and all related logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc, and its respective subsidiaries, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: 6 speakers and speed-compensated volume, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

