4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD-

2024 GMC Terrain

56,587 KM

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

12285078

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG7RL225488

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PS5488
  • Mileage 56,587 KM

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr SLE, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD-

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2024 GMC Terrain