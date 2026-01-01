2024 Volkswagen Taos

Menu
Compass, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.5J x 18 Fiji Alloy, VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription) Emergency Sos Capability, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic DSG, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist, Tires: 215/55R18 -inc: low rolling resistance, Streaming Audio. This Volkswagen Taos has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Taos Comfortline The Envy of Your Friends Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Traffic Alert, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 8 Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM, 6 speakers, wireless app-connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2024 Volkswagen Taos

60,774 KM

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

13466280

2024 Volkswagen Taos

Comfortline

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVUX7B23RM094262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRAY MED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20252
  • Mileage 60,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.5J x 18" Fiji Alloy, VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription) Emergency Sos Capability, Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic DSG, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Tiptronic Sequential Shift Control, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist, Tires: 215/55R18 -inc: low rolling resistance, Streaming Audio. This Volkswagen Taos has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Volkswagen Taos Comfortline The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative Alternator, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Traffic Alert, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Radio: 8" Touchscreen Infotainment System -inc: AM/FM, 6 speakers, wireless app-connect smartphone integration (Android Auto, Apple CarPlay), Volkswagen Car-Net (remote connectivity), voice control, SiriusXM satellite radio and wireless device charging, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.


(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$28,895

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2024 Volkswagen Taos