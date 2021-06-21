Menu
1999 Honda Gold Wing

77,000 KM

Thistle Hyundai

902-742-4954

50th Anniversary

50th Anniversary

328 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton, NS B5A 5A1

77,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7450907
  • Stock #: 21297D
  • VIN: 1HFSC2255XA100027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

50th Anniversary Edition, only 77,000kms!

 

Extras include HID headlights, external power port, and Sirius XM. Bike has been garage kept since new. Re-inspected and serviced, good to go for many more miles! Bike is currently in the showroom, please call ahead to book a test drive (weather permitting).

 

Thistle Hyundai is located in Dayton, Yarmouth. We focus on giving our customers the best service in town, from shopping through our new and used cars, to getting your oil changed. No matter what your vehicle needs are, Thistle Hyundai is always happy and excited to help! Please don't hesitate to visit or contact us by email or phone.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels

328 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton, NS B5A 5A1

