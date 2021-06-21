1999 Honda Gold Wing

+ taxes & licensing
902-742-4954
328 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton, NS B5A 5A1
902-742-4954
+ taxes & licensing
50th Anniversary Edition, only 77,000kms!
Extras include HID headlights, external power port, and Sirius XM. Bike has been garage kept since new. Re-inspected and serviced, good to go for many more miles! Bike is currently in the showroom, please call ahead to book a test drive (weather permitting).
Thistle Hyundai is located in Dayton, Yarmouth. We focus on giving our customers the best service in town, from shopping through our new and used cars, to getting your oil changed. No matter what your vehicle needs are, Thistle Hyundai is always happy and excited to help! Please don't hesitate to visit or contact us by email or phone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
328 Nova Scotia Trunk 1, Dayton, NS B5A 5A1