1972 VW Van

16,766 MI

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

1972 VW Van

1972 VW Van

16,866kms / CAMPER BUS / RARE

1972 VW Van

16,866kms / CAMPER BUS / RARE

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

16,766MI
Used
  • Listing ID: 7175195
  • Stock #: 1539
  • VIN: 00000002322170715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,766 MI

Vehicle Description

NOT A TYPO - ONLY 16,866 kms 


Local trade in, this is a ONE FAMILY BUS! Passed down from father to son (father was original owner). 


It has had some upgrades to be a camper - bed, table, fridge, ventilation, etc. 


Fresh MVI will be included. More details coming! 

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

