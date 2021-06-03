1972 VW Van

+ taxes & licensing
902-450-0102
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
902-450-0102
+ taxes & licensing
NOT A TYPO - ONLY 16,866 kms
Local trade in, this is a ONE FAMILY BUS! Passed down from father to son (father was original owner).
It has had some upgrades to be a camper - bed, table, fridge, ventilation, etc.
Fresh MVI will be included. More details coming!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8