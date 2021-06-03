1990 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
What a rare opportunity to acquire an appreciating classic! This 911 is unmolested and original. It drives like the day it was bought and is in excellent condition.
Original paint, original interior and numbers matching, of course. This is a Canadian car that has spent its whole life here in Canada, mostly on the West Coast (BC and Alberta.)
All the right options keep it "classic" but still modern enough. Driver and passenger airbags, Power convertible top, All wheel drive, Wonderful Power Sport Seats, 2 keys, Original Manuals and stacks of maintenance receipts.
If you are looking for an investment that will pay dividends in smiles as it appreciates, this is it.
Due to age this Porsche will be sold "as-is".
