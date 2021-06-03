Menu
1990 Porsche 911

65,252 KM

$85,990

+ tax & licensing
$85,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

1990 Porsche 911

1990 Porsche 911

Carrera 2 Cabriolet RARE CLASSIC

1990 Porsche 911

Carrera 2 Cabriolet RARE CLASSIC

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$85,990

+ taxes & licensing

65,252KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7175192
  Stock #: 1522
  VIN: WP0CB296XLS470345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour white leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1522
  • Mileage 65,252 KM

Vehicle Description

What a rare opportunity to acquire an appreciating classic! This 911 is unmolested and original. It drives like the day it was bought and is in excellent condition.

Original paint, original interior and numbers matching, of course. This is a Canadian car that has spent its whole life here in Canada, mostly on the West Coast (BC and Alberta.)

All the right options keep it "classic" but still modern enough. Driver and passenger airbags, Power convertible top, All wheel drive, Wonderful Power Sport Seats, 2 keys, Original Manuals and stacks of maintenance receipts.

If you are looking for an investment that will pay dividends in smiles as it appreciates, this is it.

Due to age this Porsche will be sold "as-is".


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

