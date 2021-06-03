1990 Porsche 911

$85,990 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 2 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7175192

7175192 Stock #: 1522

1522 VIN: WP0CB296XLS470345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour white leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1522

Mileage 65,252 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.