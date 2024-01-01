$3,990+ tax & licensing
1999 Volvo V70
Series Wagon GLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Mileage 144,090 KM
Vehicle Description
BEING SOLD AS IS! 1999 Volvo V70 GLT CLASSIC WAGONSilver 1999 Volvo V70 GLT CLASSIC WAGON FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.4L I5Steele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.
