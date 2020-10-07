+ taxes & licensing
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
Come see this reliable 2006 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD KING POLICE EDITION.Genuine Harley Davidson center stand accessory.*Stop By Today *For a must-own HARLEY DAVIDSON come see us at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6. Just minutes away!
