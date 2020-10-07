Menu
2006 HARLEY DAVIDSON

36,223 KM

Details

$9,488

+ tax & licensing
$9,488

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

36,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6014322
  • Stock #: S20-046AAB

Vehicle Details

Vehicle Description

Come see this reliable 2006 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD KING POLICE EDITION.Genuine Harley Davidson center stand accessory.*Stop By Today *For a must-own HARLEY DAVIDSON come see us at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6. Just minutes away!

