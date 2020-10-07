2006 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
902-450-0102
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
902-450-0102
+ taxes & licensing
Stunning Porsche 911 C4S. Accident free, clean CARFAX.
This is no ordinary 911. This beast has the wide hips of the 911 turbo and extra horsepower and sound to back up the look. The sport exhaust is satisfyingly on every level and just screams power.
The C4S is an All Wheel Drive wonder of engineering and the sure footedness comes with 355 HP to test the limits of adhesion. This C4S is just as quick as the previous generation (996) 911 Turbo.
Thanks to the Sports Chrono Package Plus, a simple press of the Sport button on the center console activates the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the 911 by 10 millimeters and firms up the dampers for performance driving situations. Thats the useful part. The accompanying benefit is that the Sport button also activates a solenoid, which opens a flap in the exhaust system, changing the timbre of the exhaust note to a richer, more authoritative and sexy as hell mechanical rasp.
Don't take our word for it. Come in and see (hear) for yourself.
Specs:
- Carrera 4S Coupe
- Basalt Black Metallic
- Sand Beige Full Leather
- Self Dimming Mirrors
- TPMS
- Sport Chrono Package PLUS
- Bose High End Sound Package
- Power Seat Package
- Porsche Crest in Headrest
- Brand new VOSSEN rims with Brand new tires
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8