2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

as is

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt

as is

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 119,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4948626
  • Stock #: 503509QA
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F177390848
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This vehicle is sold as traded, as is with no warranty. It has not been checked mechanically and we will be removing the motor vehicle inspection sticker . You are welcome to inspect the vehicle but it cannot be test driven off the lot. All sales are final.

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

