2007 Ford Ranger

169,401 KM

Details Description

$8,460

+ tax & licensing
$8,460

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8242872
  2. 8242872
$8,460

+ taxes & licensing

169,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8242872
  • Stock #: PT0418A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PT0418A
  • Mileage 169,401 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCab 126" XL, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas V6 4.0L/245

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

