2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

$1,500 + taxes & licensing 3 1 8 , 8 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8688443

8688443 Stock #: 9458D

9458D VIN: 2D8HN44H38R733254

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 318,882 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Front Reading Lamps Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Security Immobilizer Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Seating Third Row Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers FULLY EQUIPPED Rear Heating Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.