$1,500+ tax & licensing
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
318,882KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8688443
- Stock #: 9458D
- VIN: 2D8HN44H38R733254
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 318,882 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED, NO WARRANTY, NO MVI. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE THE VEHICLE INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Front Reading Lamps
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Immobilizer
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Third Row Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
FULLY EQUIPPED
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8