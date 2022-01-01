Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,677

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,677

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

Contact Seller
2008 GMC Sierra 1500

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE1

Watch This Vehicle

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE1

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

  1. 8107414
  2. 8107414
  3. 8107414
  4. 8107414
  5. 8107414
  6. 8107414
  7. 8107414
  8. 8107414
  9. 8107414
  10. 8107414
  11. 8107414
  12. 8107414
  13. 8107414
  14. 8107414
  15. 8107414
  16. 8107414
  17. 8107414
  18. 8107414
  19. 8107414
  20. 8107414
  21. 8107414
  22. 8107414
  23. 8107414
  24. 8107414
  25. 8107414
  26. 8107414
  27. 8107414
  28. 8107414
  29. 8107414
  30. 8107414
  31. 8107414
Contact Seller

$11,677

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8107414
  • Stock #: H52291B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # H52291B
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean and rust free US truck with only 78,000 miles, includes colour -keyed cap, great buy!AS IS SPECIAL!! Why buy as is? You save BIG TIME! When you buy directly as is, you don't have to pay for Auction seller fees, Auction buyer fees, dealer inspection, dealer reconditioning or dealer mark up! No warranty expressed or implied.-No warranty expressed or implied-Vehicles are sold "as is" and as such have not been inspected or reviewed mechanically by the selling dealer-Any previous inspection stickers are removed and customer is given a one day in transit plate with proof of insurance*-No financing available on these units.-No trades accepted.-We suggest a neutral third party review the vehicle for your consideration-Vehicles guaranteed to be free and clear of any liens-Vehicles are priced at Auction/Wholesale.-Opportunity to purchase at dealer pricing eliminating any middlemen. Pricing is reflective of true wholesale and nonnegotiable-Purchaser buys at own risk. Although many "as is" vehicles require very little work to MVI and provide a great savings, others may require substantial work.-Carproof Included

Vehicle Features

3.73 Axle Ratio
Front license plate mounting provisions
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (STD)
CARGO MANAGEMENT -inc: aluminum front & side C-channel rails in pickup box (4) adjustable tie-down hooks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 83,500 KM
$40,999 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 189,585 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 101,577 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory