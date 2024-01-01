$7,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Ridgeline
2008 Honda Ridgeline
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
288,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # TE10999C
- Mileage 288,683 KM
Vehicle Description
Pickup Truck, 4WD Crew Cab EX-L Navi, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/212
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
