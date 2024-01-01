Menu
Account
Sign In
Pickup Truck, 4WD Crew Cab EX-L Navi, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/212

2008 Honda Ridgeline

288,683 KM

Details Description

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda Ridgeline

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Ridgeline

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
288,683KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # TE10999C
  • Mileage 288,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Pickup Truck, 4WD Crew Cab EX-L Navi, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.5L/212

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2008 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2008 Ford Taurus SEL 171,053 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Nissan Sentra S 86,759 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 55,728 KM $46,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Ridgeline