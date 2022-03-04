Menu
2008 Jeep Wrangler

255,748 KM

Details

2008 Jeep Wrangler

2008 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2008 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

255,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8462373
  Stock #: ND04274A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rescue Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dk/Med Slate Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,748 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Unlimited Sahara, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V6 3.8L/231

Vehicle Features

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL
23G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans
3.21 AXLE RATIO (STD)
JEEP FREEDOM 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: rear window defroster rear window wiper w/washer (STD)

