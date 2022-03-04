0+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2008 Jeep Wrangler
2008 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
0
+ taxes & licensing
255,748KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8462373
- Stock #: ND04274A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rescue Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Dk/Med Slate Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,748 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr Unlimited Sahara, 6-Speed Manual, Gas V6 3.8L/231
Vehicle Features
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
3.8L SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL
23G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine 6-speed manual trans
3.21 AXLE RATIO (STD)
JEEP FREEDOM 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: rear window defroster rear window wiper w/washer (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2