$10,991+ tax & licensing
2008 Kia Spectra
Cloth | Cruise | AC | Power windows
2008 Kia Spectra
Cloth | Cruise | AC | Power windows
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,011KM
VIN KNAFE121985515825
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 70188B
- Mileage 148,011 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
