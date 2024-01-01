Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

2008 Kia Spectra

148,011 KM

Details Description Features

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Kia Spectra

Cloth | Cruise | AC | Power windows

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Spectra

Cloth | Cruise | AC | Power windows

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,011KM
VIN KNAFE121985515825

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70188B
  • Mileage 148,011 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S | Cloth | Cruise | Htd Seats | Cam for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Nissan Rogue S | Cloth | Cruise | Htd Seats | Cam 141,712 KM $14,591 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | cloth | bluetooth | cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS | cloth | bluetooth | cruise 158,231 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot LX | Cam | 8-Pass | USB | HtdSeat | AdaptiveCruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Honda Pilot LX | Cam | 8-Pass | USB | HtdSeat | AdaptiveCruise 185,802 KM $23,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Spectra