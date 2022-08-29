Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

  1. 9148378
  2. 9148378
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9148378
  • Stock #: S12938A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold Coast Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas I4 2.0L/122

Vehicle Features

ABS FRONT SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS & FRONT/REAR SIDE AIR CURTAINS PKG -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 205,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT
 10,565 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 120,354 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3810

Alternate Numbers
1-877-720-7453
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory