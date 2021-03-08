Menu
2008 Porsche 911

61,663 KM

Details Description Features

$78,995

+ tax & licensing
$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2008 Porsche 911

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Cabriolet RARE / LOW KMS / CLEAN CARFAX

2008 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Cabriolet RARE / LOW KMS / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,663KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6681305
  • Stock #: 1487
  • VIN: WP0CB29918S776514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1487
  • Mileage 61,663 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss out on this opportunity to acquire an appreciating classic. 

They don't get much nicer than this exceptionally well cared for 911. This one is very well optioned and shows very well. It drives like new. 

This beautiful Porsche 911 C4S has just been through our rigorous inspection process and has also been inspected at Porsche of Halifax (report on file). All service is up to date and it has a brand new 2 year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker.

This C4S is very well equipped:

267 Self Dimming Mirrors

342 Heated Front Seats

635 Parking Assist System

640 Sport Chrono Package PLUS

672 Navigation Module for PCS

680 Bose High End Audio System

P15 Power Seat Package

V4, Cabriolet top in Metropol Blue

XLF SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM

XRR 19 Inch Carrera Sport Wheels

E9 Midnight Blue Metallic Paint.

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

