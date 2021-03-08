2008 Porsche 911

+ taxes & licensing
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
Don't miss out on this opportunity to acquire an appreciating classic.
They don't get much nicer than this exceptionally well cared for 911. This one is very well optioned and shows very well. It drives like new.
This beautiful Porsche 911 C4S has just been through our rigorous inspection process and has also been inspected at Porsche of Halifax (report on file). All service is up to date and it has a brand new 2 year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker.
This C4S is very well equipped:
267 Self Dimming Mirrors
342 Heated Front Seats
635 Parking Assist System
640 Sport Chrono Package PLUS
672 Navigation Module for PCS
680 Bose High End Audio System
P15 Power Seat Package
V4, Cabriolet top in Metropol Blue
XLF SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM
XRR 19 Inch Carrera Sport Wheels
E9 Midnight Blue Metallic Paint.
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
