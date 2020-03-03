Menu
2008 Porsche Cayman

2008 Porsche Cayman

Location

Steele Auto Group

3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-2110

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,579KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4718148
  • Stock #: V20101T
  • VIN: WP0AA29868U760525
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Charcoal Leather
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2
Immaculate 2008 Porsche Cayman. Full Service History. Standard Transmission.

MVI only and ready to roll for the Spring weather.

18" Cayman S Wheels

Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package

Floor Mats

Heated Front Seats

Sound Package Plus

Climate Control

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

