3363 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-2110
+ taxes & licensing
Immaculate 2008 Porsche Cayman. Full Service History. Standard Transmission.
MVI only and ready to roll for the Spring weather.
18" Cayman S Wheels
Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package
Floor Mats
Heated Front Seats
Sound Package Plus
Climate Control
No Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
