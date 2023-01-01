$22,494+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline
Commercial Cutaway
454,072KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332258
- Stock #: 2687C
- VIN: 1FDEE35L79DA92687
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 1
- Mileage 454,072 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED.
WE WELCOME ALL REASONABLE OFFERS. CALL TODAY FOR A VIEWING.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
ABS
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Alarm System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
tinted windows
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Rear Heating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8