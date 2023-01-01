Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Econoline

454,072 KM

Details Description Features

$22,494

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,494

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Econoline

2009 Ford Econoline

Commercial Cutaway

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Econoline

Commercial Cutaway

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$22,494

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
454,072KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332258
  • Stock #: 2687C
  • VIN: 1FDEE35L79DA92687

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 454,072 KM

Vehicle Description

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY. TOURING BUS OR PEOPLE MOVER. 2009 FORD E350 9 PASSENGER BUS. UPGRADED STEREO SYSTEM AND EXTERNAL POWER INVERTER FOR ENTERTAINMENT . EXTENSIVE MECHANICAL WAS COMPLETED A YEAR AGO. BUS HAS BEEN WRAPPED TO RESEMBLE PARTRIDGE FAMILY (GOOGLE IT) BUS HAS A WHEEL CHAIR LIFT THAT MAY NEED ELECTRICAL REPAIR. 

VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED. 

WE WELCOME ALL REASONABLE OFFERS. CALL TODAY FOR A VIEWING.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Alarm System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

tinted windows

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Rear Heating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From City Mazda

2009 Ford Econoline ...
 454,072 KM
$22,494 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 101,318 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GX AWD
 81,614 KM
$26,494 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory