2009 Ford F-150

166,648 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

F150

2009 Ford F-150

F150

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409201
  • Stock #: PL4494B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,648 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

