$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2009 Ford F-150
2009 Ford F-150
F150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
166,648KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9409201
- Stock #: PL4494B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,648 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 4.6L/281
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2