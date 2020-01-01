Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Honda Civic

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4397373
  2. 4397373
  3. 4397373
  4. 4397373
  5. 4397373
Contact Seller

$5,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,321KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4397373
  • Stock #: 109884A
  • VIN: 2HGFA162X9H012205
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2009 Honda Civic DX equipped with power windows, power mirrors, ABS braking, snow tires and much more. This Civic is a Colonial Value car and will come with a fresh 2 year MVI and a full tank of gas on pickup. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

No Warranty. No warranty
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Front disc & rear drum brakes
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 RAM 1500 Laramie
 77,757 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 73,057 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 95,166 KM
$17,977 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message