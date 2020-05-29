Menu
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1940

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

DX

2009 Honda Fit

DX

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178632
  • Stock #: 100671QA
  • VIN: JHMGE87299S806568
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This is a Colonial Value car and comes with a new MVI and oil change. If you're looking for something economical, easy on fuel and great for the city; this is it! 2009 Fit DX with manual transmission won't last. It comes with an EXTRA set of winter tires! Be the first to test drive at Colonial Honda!

No Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

