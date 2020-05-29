2009 Honda Fit

+ taxes & licensing
902-453-1940
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
This is a Colonial Value car and comes with a new MVI and oil change. If you're looking for something economical, easy on fuel and great for the city; this is it! 2009 Fit DX with manual transmission won't last. It comes with an EXTRA set of winter tires! Be the first to test drive at Colonial Honda!
No Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6