Recent Arrival! Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Jeep Compass Sport FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT VALUE MARKET PRICING!!. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE.

165,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12725178

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4FT47B29D147307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat 2009 Jeep Compass Sport FWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVT VALUE MARKET PRICING!!. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Speed Control

Additional Features

Continuously Variable Transaxle II
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT 4-CYL ENGINE (STD)
17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM SPARKLE-SILVER WHEELS (STD)
P215/60R17 ALL SEASON BSW TOURING TIRES (STD)
LIGHT SANDSTONE METALLIC
REAR 60/40 SPLIT RECLINING SEAT
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: heated front seats security alarm soft tonneau cover tire pressure monitoring display front seat side-impact airbags auto-dimming rearview mirror universal garage door opener vehicle info centre
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L 4-cyl engine continuously variable trans 115V aux pwr outlet air conditioning deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster front passenger fold-flat seat illuminated entry re...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

