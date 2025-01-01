$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2009 Jeep Compass
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Sandstone Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat2009 Jeep Compass SportFWD CVT 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual VVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
