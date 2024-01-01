Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2009 Subaru Tribeca

317,207 KM

Details Description

$10,991

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Tribeca

Limited | Leather | SunRoof | 7-Pass | Cam | USB

11931872

2009 Subaru Tribeca

Limited | Leather | SunRoof | 7-Pass | Cam | USB

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
317,207KM
VIN 4S4WX99D394403505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Desert Beige Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 39816B
  • Mileage 317,207 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2009 Subaru Tribeca