$10,991+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Tribeca
Limited | Leather | SunRoof | 7-Pass | Cam | USB
2009 Subaru Tribeca
Limited | Leather | SunRoof | 7-Pass | Cam | USB
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
317,207KM
VIN 4S4WX99D394403505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin White Pearl
- Interior Colour Desert Beige Heated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 39816B
- Mileage 317,207 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
