2010 Buick Enclave
CXL2 *AS IS*
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
- Listing ID: 9975560
- Stock #: N615322A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare SUV on the market looking for a new home! May need a little love, but has a load of life left!Bronze 2010 Buick Enclave CXL 2XL AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.6L V6 DI VVTSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.
