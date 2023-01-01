$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-982-3808
2010 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10343793
- Stock #: NB98294A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 227,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2010 Ford F-250SD XLT4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo DieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.