2010 Ford F-250

227,561 KM

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2010 Ford F-250

2010 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2010 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

227,561 KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343793
  • Stock #: NB98294A

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 227,561 KM

Recent Arrival!2010 Ford F-250SD XLT4WD TorqShift 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo DieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Power Stroke 6.4L V8 DI 32V OHV Twin Turbo Diesel, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
