Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Honda Civic

Sport EX MANUAL SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Civic

Sport EX MANUAL SUNROOF

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$5,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 143,620KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4884264
  • Stock #: S20041A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E60AH023934
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

At Steele Mitsubishi we want to be the #1 Pre Owned Destination in Halifax

Why choose Steele Mitsubishi for Pre-Owned Vehicles?

Because we don't just want to sell you a used vehicle, we want to sell you the right vehicle at the right deal, over and over for the rest of your life.

There are a lot of used car dealers out there that do Multi-point inspections and most of those dealers even repair what is broken before they retail it.

At Steele Mitsubishi we take it a step further

Our Certified Preowned vehicles are not only put through a rigorous multi-point inspection and all deficiencies repaired, we also review the vehicles maintenance history and bring all preventative maintenance items up to date.

We perform a Carfax vehicle report that tells us things like service history and accident history. We exclude vehicles that have had extensive repairs or major accidents from our Certified inventory. Our Used car manager hand picks only the best vehicles for the Certified pre-owned program.

For example, brake servicing is recommended every 12 months or 24000km, our goal is for you to return for your first maintenance on your Steele Mitsubishi pre-owned vehicle and need nothing more than an oil change and tire rotation. So, we service all four brakes on every certified pre-owned vehicle.

We hold our vehicles to higher standards for inspection, wearable items like tires only require 2/32 of tread to pass a provincial Motor Vehicle inspection but our Certified pre-owned require bear minimum 5/32 of tread life. Much the same with brake linings, vehicles require 2 mm of brake lining to pass Motor vehicle inspection where our Steele Mitsubishi Certified vehicles have at least 4.5 MM of brake lining.

Every one of our certified pre-owned vehicles receive a detailed multi point inspection, fresh oil and filter change with premium full synthetic oil, new wiper blades and a two-year motor vehicle inspection.

We perform an "in bay video report" for each of our pre-owned vehicles that shows you the undercarriage, behind the wheels and under the hood.

You can buy with confidence knowing we use Market value pricing, providing the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned inventory all the time! We access over 20,000 pre-owned web sites every hour ensuring we have the most up to date competitive price. For a complimentary "Market value price analysis" on any of our pre-owned vehicles please contact one of our Sales Associates.

As our gift to you, you will receive 50% off oil and filter changes and Motor vehicle Inspections as well as complimentary exterior car wash with service for as long as you own your certified pre-owned vehicle!

Optional 90 day payment deferral

After all of this you may still feel like you bought the wrong car, not to worry we also offer a one time 15 day or 1500km Exchange Privilege



Thank you for choosing Steele Mitsubishi pre-owned!

Contact

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Rd

Halifax, NS B3K 4X6



· Sales: 844-806-3392

· Service: 844-746-7902

· Parts: 844-505-9038

*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*Bottom of Form

Warranty is Available.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic LX
 34,573 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX
 98,355 KM
$10,520 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 45,998 KM
$37,977 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Send A Message