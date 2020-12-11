+ taxes & licensing
*Recent Arrival!**Tucson Limited, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive, 4WD, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof.**Pearl White 2010 Hyundai Tucson Limited 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT*Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Certification Program Details: Two year motor vehicle Inspection including wheel alignment check, professional interior and exterior detailing, supreme internal engine cleaning, full synthetic oil and filter change, vehicle sterilization process, fuel additive, 4 months free roadside assistance coverage. **Vehicles with 80,000km or less at point of sale have a $5000 engine warranty* vehicles with 80,000- 160,000km at time of sale have a $2500 limited lifetime engine warranty*.Steele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 41 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 2000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper deicer, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC).*This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Tinted glass -inc: windshield, front/rear/quarter/back, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio controls, Solar control glass -inc: windshield, front doors, Shift interlock system, Roof-mounted antenna, Remote keyless entry system w/panic, Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear wiper w/washer, Rear window defroster.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6.
