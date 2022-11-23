$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2010 Hyundai Tucson
2010 Hyundai Tucson
Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-982-3810
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
156,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9357328
- Stock #: N438916A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 156,633 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6