2010 Mazda MAZDA3

208,354 KM

Details

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

GX AUTO

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

208,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8416011
  • Stock #: 4768A
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF4A1252966

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,354 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CITY CAR OR GRAD PRESENT. 2010 MAZDA 3 GX SEDAN, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC. POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING AND MORE.

VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED, NO WARRANTY, NO MVI. WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO HAVE THE VEHICLE INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC BEFORE PURCHASE. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Alarm System
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear-Folding Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Heating

