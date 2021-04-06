2010 Nissan GT-R

+ taxes & licensing
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
+ taxes & licensing
ONE OWNER
BONE STOCK / NEVER ABUSED
NEVER WINTER DRIVEN
New Pilot Sport 4s tires
Brakes at 8mm front and rear
All service completed at Nissan Dealership (fresh oil and filter, transmission fluid, differential fluid)
Cleanest GT-R on the market - Watch the walk around video! https://youtu.be/By3FTtekWVI
Pre purchase inspection completed locally at KMM Fabrication. Ready for the new owner!!!
