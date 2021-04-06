Menu
2010 Nissan GT-R

51,445 KM

Details Description Features

$78,995

+ tax & licensing
$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2010 Nissan GT-R

2010 Nissan GT-R

Coupe STOCK / ONE OWNER / UBER CLEAN

2010 Nissan GT-R

Coupe STOCK / ONE OWNER / UBER CLEAN

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$78,995

+ taxes & licensing

51,445KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6978041
  Stock #: 1535
  VIN: JN1AR5EF4AM231100

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 51,445 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER 

BONE STOCK / NEVER ABUSED 

NEVER WINTER DRIVEN 

New Pilot Sport 4s tires 

Brakes at 8mm front and rear 

All service completed at Nissan Dealership (fresh oil and filter, transmission fluid, differential fluid)

Cleanest GT-R on the market - Watch the walk around video! https://youtu.be/By3FTtekWVI

Pre purchase inspection completed locally at KMM Fabrication. Ready for the new owner!!!






Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

