2010 Toyota Camry

SE

2010 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,999KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744683
  • Stock #: V20175A
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK7AU003714
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
41-43 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681

Recent Arrival! THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS"

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Gray 2010 Toyota Camry LE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V



*Market Value Pricing*, Gray Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers.



Fairway Honda - Community Driven!

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

