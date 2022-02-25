Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

0 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

CE

CE

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8436129
  • Stock #: 0716D
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5AC354239

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 TOYOTA  COROLLA CE, 4 CYLINDER, MANUAL TRANSMISSION.

VEHICLE SOLD AS TRADED, NO WARRANTY, NO MVI

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Anti-Theft
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Rear Heating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

