$10,494+ tax & licensing
$10,494
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2010 Toyota Matrix
2010 Toyota Matrix
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$10,494
+ taxes & licensing
115,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10422042
- Stock #: 9221A
- VIN: 2T1LE4EEXAC016935
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9221A
- Mileage 115,271 KM
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.
AFFORDABLE AND READY FOR WINTER IN NOVA SCOTIA. CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8