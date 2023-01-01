Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

115,271 KM

$10,494

+ tax & licensing
$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

115,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10422042
  • Stock #: 9221A
  • VIN: 2T1LE4EEXAC016935

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9221A
  • Mileage 115,271 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, LOW MILEAGE MATRIX! 2010 TOYOTA MATRIX ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MORE!

VEHICLE SOLD WITH A NEW MVI, NO CHARGE 6 MONTH OR 8000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, FULL TANK OF GAS AND A $100 GAS CARD.

AFFORDABLE AND READY FOR WINTER IN NOVA SCOTIA. CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Onboard Computer
Wheel Covers
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

