2010 Toyota Matrix

$10,494 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 2 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10422042

10422042 Stock #: 9221A

9221A VIN: 2T1LE4EEXAC016935

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Ash

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 9221A

Mileage 115,271 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Remote Keyless Entry Alarm System Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack tinted windows Temporary spare tire Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Onboard Computer Wheel Covers FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Electric Mirrors Rear Heating Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.