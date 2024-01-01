Menu
Account
Sign In
AS ISSuper White 2010 Toyota Matrix AS IS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the on-board space, sporty looks, good fuel mileage, and overall blend of performance, efficiency and utility. The words perfect size come up fairly frequently, too. A lengthy list of standard safety systems and generous headroom appealed strongly to some shoppers, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2010 Toyota Matrix

153,191 KM

Details Description

$5,249

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Contact Seller

$5,249

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,191KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,191 KM

Vehicle Description

AS ISSuper White 2010 Toyota Matrix AS IS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VSteele Mitsubishi has the largest and most diverse selection of preowned vehicles in HRM. Buy with confidence, knowing we use fair market pricing guaranteeing the absolute best value in all of our pre owned inventory!Steele Auto Group is one of the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Canada, with 60 dealerships selling 29 brands and an employee base of well over 2300. Sales are up over last year and our plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada and the United States furthering our commitment to our Canadian customers as well as welcoming our new customers in the USA.Reviews:* Owners typically rave about the on-board space, sporty looks, good fuel mileage, and overall blend of performance, efficiency and utility. The words "perfect size" come up fairly frequently, too. A lengthy list of standard safety systems and generous headroom appealed strongly to some shoppers, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 Honda CR-V LX 102,695 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Base for sale in Fredericton, NB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Base 75,434 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento EX for sale in Gander, NL
2019 Kia Sorento EX 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,249

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix