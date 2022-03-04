$5,995+ tax & licensing
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3810
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
LT w/2LT
Location
3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
55,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8524730
- Stock #: N174473A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact, 5dr HB LT w/2LT, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas 4-Cylinder 1.6L/97.5
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.6L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-CYLINDER MFI with Variable Valve Timing and Dual Continuous Variable Cam Phasing (108 hp [80.5 kW] @ 6400 rpm 105 lb-ft of torque [141.8 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
