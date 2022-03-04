Menu
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

55,328 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3810

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT w/2LT

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

LT w/2LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

55,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8524730
  • Stock #: N174473A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact, 5dr HB LT w/2LT, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Gas 4-Cylinder 1.6L/97.5

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.6L DOHC 16-VALVE 4-CYLINDER MFI with Variable Valve Timing and Dual Continuous Variable Cam Phasing (108 hp [80.5 kW] @ 6400 rpm 105 lb-ft of torque [141.8 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Hyundai

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

