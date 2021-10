$3,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 8 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

7771512 Stock #: 21P218A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,828 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BRIGHT WHITE 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: Autostick tip start 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE DUAL VVT I4 ENGINE (STD) BLACK INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD) 29U TOURING CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine 6-speed auto trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

