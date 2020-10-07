Menu
2011 GMC Canyon

194,507 KM

Details

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2011 GMC Canyon

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE w/1SA

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

194,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5873229
  • Stock #: C12913A
  • VIN: 1GTE5NF92B8132515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C12913A
  • Mileage 194,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Burgundy2011 GMC Canyon SLERWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.9L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Standard Suspension Package.Certified.Certification Program Details: Vehicle is sold As-Is. No warranty expressed or implied. As-Is vehicles do not qualify for financing and are priced at auction values!! Last chance before auction!!!ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.9L DOHC 4 CYLINDER MFI (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

