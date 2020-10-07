2011 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!Burgundy2011 GMC Canyon SLERWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.9L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHCVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Standard Suspension Package.Certified.Certification Program Details: Vehicle is sold As-Is. No warranty expressed or implied. As-Is vehicles do not qualify for financing and are priced at auction values!! Last chance before auction!!!ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
