2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

2011 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,198KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4418352
  • Stock #: V19625A
  • VIN: 1HGCS1A88BA800206
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Fairway Honda
30 Confederation Drive
Corner Brook A2H-6T2
(709) 634-8881
1 (877) 373-5681



Warranty is Available.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

