$10,488+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-405-1177
2011 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
$10,488
- Listing ID: 8485194
- Stock #: N615827A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,892 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Tucson delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper deicer, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC).* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Silver roof rails, Shift interlock system, Roof-mounted antenna, Remote keyless entry system w/panic, Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear/quarter/back privacy glass, Rear wiper w/washer.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.