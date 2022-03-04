Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Tucson

159,892 KM

Details Description

$10,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

  1. 8485194
  2. 8485194
  3. 8485194
  4. 8485194
  5. 8485194
  6. 8485194
  7. 8485194
Contact Seller

$10,488

+ taxes & licensing

159,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8485194
  • Stock #: N615827A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N615827A
  • Mileage 159,892 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Tucson delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper deicer, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC).* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Silver roof rails, Shift interlock system, Roof-mounted antenna, Remote keyless entry system w/panic, Remote hood/fuel door releases, Rear/quarter/back privacy glass, Rear wiper w/washer.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Mitsubishi, 3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K4X6 to claim your Hyundai Tucson!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Honda Civic SED...
 100,919 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 109,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Call Dealer

902-405-XXXX

(click to show)

902-405-1177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory