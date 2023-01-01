Menu
2011 Hyundai Tucson

277,000 KM

Details

$250

+ tax & licensing
$250

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2011 Hyundai Tucson

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2011 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$250

+ taxes & licensing

277,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9894845
  • Stock #: TE07122A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iris Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Iris Blue2011 Hyundai Tucson GLFWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
IRIS BLUE MICA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
